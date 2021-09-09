Eddie George, other former All-Pros, making impact at HBCUs

George, being paid $400,000 a year, says it's a calling for him to be coaching at an HBCU. He didn't have to relocate to take the job at Tennessee State, which is where he first practiced when the then-Houston Oilers relocated from Texas to Tennessee. Nashville also has been his home for a quarter century.

“You want to enhance that world and bring a light to the HBCU world and the great storied programs that have produced NFL talent and great talent into the world, period,” George said. "That comes along with it. But at its core, at its impetus, it’s always first and foremost these young men that are in this building.”

Seeing former professional athletes coaching at an HBCU is nothing new for anyone paying attention.

Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams went to Grambling State in 1998 for his first of two stints coaching his alma mater. McClelland hired former WNBA star and Naismith Hall of Fame player Cynthia Cooper in 2006 when he was AD at Prairie View and again at Texas Southern. The woman who has a statue on the Nike campus helped bring gear Prairie View normally couldn’t get.