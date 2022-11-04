 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Economic updates, midterm elections and and the future of Twitter | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We look at three topics this week: The economy, politics and social media.

In this first segment, we review the state of the economy.

On Friday, a jobs report revealed employers kept hiring in October, adding 261,000 positions. A robust job market raises concerns that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

We listen to those economic reports, the Fed’s plans to raise rates and the impact higher prices are having on family activities.

In the second segment, we look at politics as we are now just days away from the midterm elections. Democrats and Republicans continued to push their agendas, while concerns rose about the political climate in the country.

We also have updates regarding several court cases tied to former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 riots.

People are also reading…

Finally, in the third segment, we look at social media. More specifically, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

On Friday, employees were bracing for widespread layoffs according to a letter to employees that was obtained by multiple media outlets. This news came after Musk revealed some plans he had for the platform, notably paid verification.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Guatemalans fly giant kites on Day of the Dead, and more of today's top videos

Giant kites filled the skies of Guatemala to scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead, NASA has discovered the largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began, and more of today's top videos.

Guatemalans fly giant kites to scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead
World

Guatemalans fly giant kites to scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead

  • Updated
  • 0

Giant kites filled the Guatemalan skies of the community of Santiago Sacatepequez, why? To scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead. Buzz60’s…

NASA discovers largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began
Science News

NASA discovers largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began

  • Updated
  • 0

NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake last Christmas Eve. Scientists only later learned the cause of that quake: a meteoroid …

Anger and tears as Parkland school shooter is sentenced to life in prison
National

Anger and tears as Parkland school shooter is sentenced to life in prison

  • Updated
  • 0

Nikolas Cruz, found guilty of murdering 17 students and staff back in 2018 at a Parkland Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life i…

Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding
World

Watch the moment a wheelchair bound mom stands for mother-son dance at wedding

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment a wheel-chair bound mom surprised her son with a mother-son dance on his wedding day. The first time standing in four years…

Majors glaciers, including Yosemite, expected to be gone in next 23 years
World

Majors glaciers, including Yosemite, expected to be gone in next 23 years

  • Updated
  • 0

One-third of glaciers at World Heritage Sites will disappear by 2050, including some of the most famous in places like the Dolomites in Italy,…

Migos rapper's death prompts concern about gun violence in hip hop
Music

Migos rapper's death prompts concern about gun violence in hip hop

  • Updated
  • 0

The shooting death of popular rapper Takeoff is just the latest in a series of violent incidents prompting serious concern about rising gun vi…

Crowds in Seoul watch news break of North Korean missile launches
World

Crowds in Seoul watch news break of North Korean missile launches

  • Updated
  • 0

Pyongyang's latest firing exercise came as Seoul and Washington staged their largest-ever joint air drills.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY -- Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News