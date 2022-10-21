Economic pain, political moves, cases involving Trump and Russia's war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

With ongoing inflation, the Biden administration announced plans to release oil to try and bring down gas prices.

But with it came criticism that the move was simply a political ploy ahead of the midterm elections.

President Joe Biden also announced the start of the student loan relief and the USDA shared debt relief plans for farmers. However, heading into winter there are expectations that heating costs are rising.

In other political news, the president touted his infrastructure plans and vowed to prioritize protecting abortion access if Democrats maintained majorities in Congress.

Biden also turned to a Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants.

A judge said former President Donald Trump knew voter fraud claims were false. Trump also sat for a deposition this week as part of a lawsuit and a House committee released documents that showed his companies charged the Secret Service high rates to stay at Trump properties.

Hurricane Ian may have passed but the impact of the storm can still be felt in Florida.

In other national news, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal to give American Samoans citizenship and a new website looks to reinvent the news.

It was another down month for U.S. home sales with prices high, low inventory and rising interest rates. However, airline profits are looking up.

In health and science news, carbon dioxide emissions are up again this year, but at a slower pace.

There were new reports on pregnancy deaths tied to COVID and a race gap in infant deaths after fertility treatments. Plus, efforts to end polio, mental health care and the death of an Apollo-era astronaut.

Finally, in international news, Liz Truss announced her resignation as British Prime Minister, developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine and the fate of an Iranian climber.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports