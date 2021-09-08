Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

In the meantime, workers are leaving their employers in historic numbers, apparently confident enough in their job prospects to try something new. In its report Wednesday, the Labor Department said that 3.98 million people quit their jobs in July, just shy of the record 3.99 million who did so in April.

Many businesses have blamed generous federal unemployment benefits — including a $300-a-week supplement to state aid — for allowing the jobless to take their time returning to work. In response, about half the states withdrew from the federal program. But in a report last month, economists Peter McCrory and Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan found “zero correlation," at least so far, between job growth and state decisions to drop the federal unemployment aid.

In any case, the federal benefits ended nationwide on Monday, just as more and more schools are reopening. Bunker said he is hopeful that the job market will return to its pre-pandemic state sometime next year.