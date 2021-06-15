Echoes of Breonna Taylor in shooting of Black man in Georgia

About two weeks after the shooting, police got additional arrest warrants for the alleged dealer, who had already been arrested in the raid on the townhouse, and his brother, saying the pair had access to a locked closet in the apartment where a backpack containing drugs was found.

Police also got arrest warrants for two women and a man who were in the apartment with Bolton. The warrants charge all three with possession of a gun by a felon after one gun was found in the kitchen and another in a bedroom. The man also had a backpack containing cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines, a warrant says.

Daphne Bolton wants to know why her brother was shot and wants the officers fired and charged. She also wants “no-knock” warrants banned.

The siblings grew up, along with an older sister who died five years ago, in a tightknit family in Mississippi. As teenagers, they moved to South Carolina with their mother after their parents divorced.

Johnny Bolton never really liked school, but he was funny and well liked and drew a crowd when he’d sing in public. He began using drugs in his late teens, possibly to cope with their parents’ divorce, his sister said. He moved to the Atlanta area as a young man.