Easter shooting kills 1 in Alabama; rapper DMX on life support; Stanford wins NCAA women's title

Today is Monday, April 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A prayer vigil was planned outside the hospital where rapper DMX was on life support; a woman is dead and five others injured in an Easter shooting in Alabama; Stanford is the NCAA women's basketball champion.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Woman killed, others injured in Easter shooting in Alabama park

An argument between two groups of men at an Alabama park devolved into gunfire, with more than 30 gunshots fired, killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children.

The chaos started around 7 p.m. Sunday at Patton Park in Birmingham, police said.

"At the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered at the park celebrating the Easter Holiday when gunfire erupted," Birmingham police said in a written statement. Read more:

