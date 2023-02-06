On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people.

» Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in Ohio have warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so immediately, citing concerns about a potential explosion.

» Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé won her 32nd award Sunday, breaking a 26-year-old record.

» China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it seriously damaged both sides’ efforts to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations.

» Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff are walking off the job in the U.K. in what unions called the biggest strike in the history of the country's public health system.

» Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. are climbing into the mid-40s Fahrenheit, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens.

» A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

» Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86.

» After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”

» In sports, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was traded, the Knicks won at home and the Cavaliers picked up a road victory, women's college basketball's top ranked team passed a big road test, the PGA tour will need an extra day to determine a winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and NASCAR paid a visit to Los Angeles.