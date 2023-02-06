On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people.
» Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in Ohio have warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so immediately, citing concerns about a potential explosion.
» Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé won her 32nd award Sunday, breaking a 26-year-old record.
» China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it seriously damaged both sides’ efforts to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations.
» Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff are walking off the job in the U.K. in what unions called the biggest strike in the history of the country's public health system.
» Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. are climbing into the mid-40s Fahrenheit, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens.
» A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
» Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86.
» After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”
» In sports, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was traded, the Knicks won at home and the Cavaliers picked up a road victory, women's college basketball's top ranked team passed a big road test, the PGA tour will need an extra day to determine a winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and NASCAR paid a visit to Los Angeles.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Footage captured a boulder nearly crushing a woman inside her Honolulu home, how Michael Jackson changed the Super Bowl halftime show, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Shocking footage shows the moment a woman narrowly escaped death when a massive boulder crashed through her Hawaii home.
Thirty years ago, Michael Jackson's Super Bowl halftime show changed the game.
Experts think they know what it is, but no one knows for sure. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This officer saved his dog from a tornado and it was caught on camera. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Researchers at Tampere University in Finland have made fairies real - by creating a robot that flies and sparkles just like Peter Pan's pal Ti…
Multiple rounds of ice storms led to widespread tree damage across the Lone Star State on Feb. 1, leading many people to pick up their phones …
A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.
No one could have anticipated this routine traffic stop to result in this. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
It’s a rare and unbelievable natural occurrence of what’s called “mutualism”.
Brookfield Zoo’s polar bears, seemed to really enjoy the cold weather in the Chicago area on January 25th as they frolicked in the snow at Bro…
Tourists in Japan enjoy an ice festival, while 240 builders created 30 snow sculptures in Slovenia.