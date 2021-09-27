Earth-monitoring Landsat 9 satellite launches in California

“We’re in the thick of the climate crisis right now, we see that every day — drought, wildfires, hurricanes, Hurricane Ida that devastated parts of the South and went all the way up to New England,” Haaland said during a NASA TV interview.

“Images like the ones that Landsat 9 will bring back to us will help us tremendously to guide us in how we are approaching climate change, working to make sure that we can make the best decisions possible, so that folks have water into the future, that we can grow our food into the future,” Haaland said.

The Landsat program has amassed over 9 million multispectral images of Earth’s land and coastal regions, according to Jeff Masek, Landsat 9 project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“Using this record we can really document and understand the changes that have occurred to the land environment over this period from human activities as well as natural events,” he said at a prelaunch briefing.

The information has a wide array of uses in understanding and managing Earth’s resources.