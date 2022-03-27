Early winners at the Oscars include Ariana DeBose and 'Dune'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose
Cinematography: “Dune”
Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best animated feature: “Encanto”
Sound: “Dune”
Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”
Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”
Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”
Music (original score): “Dune”
Film editing: “Dune”
Production design: “Dune”
Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
