Early returns in Moldova point to win by pro-EU reformers

Dodon said Sunday’s vote could decide “whether there will be peace and order in the country or permanent conflict and chaos.”

Dionis Cenusa, an analyst at the Chisinau-based think tank Expert Group, told The Associated Press that a parliamentary majority for PAS would mean “critical anti-corruption (efforts) can be implemented without resistance from parliament or the executive.”

“This will also mean that dialogue with the EU and other Western partners will increase their assistance for the internal reforms in the country,” he said.

Voters chose between more than 20 parties, but the early results suggested that only three had won enough support to enter the country’s 101-seat legislature. Votes for parties that don't meet the parliamentary threshold will be distributed among the parties that did.

The election was called in April by Sandu after the country’s Constitutional Court abolished a state of emergency that was introduced to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

For Ilinca Mazureac, a third-year biology student at Harvard University, a PAS victory would mean "hope after so many disappointments in the previous elections.”