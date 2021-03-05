Early honeymoon: Biden enjoys 60% approval rating in AP poll — even higher on handling of pandemic

Today is the 45th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.
Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:
***
TOP STORY
Americans largely back Biden's virus response, AP-NORC poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is enjoying an early presidential honeymoon, with 60% of Americans approving of his job performance thus far and even more backing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
At a moment of deep political polarization in America, support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president's handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.
Still, Biden faces more skepticism from Americans on the economy, which has been battered by the pandemic. Fifty-five percent of Americans approve of Biden’s approach to the economy thus far, and 63% say the U.S. economy is in poor shape, the AP-NORC survey shows. Republicans are also less likely to back Biden on the economy than they are on the pandemic, with just 17% supporting his fiscal stewardship.
In a reflection of the partisanship that continues to rage in the U.S., many Americans' views of the economy have flipped since the new president was inaugurated. In December, 67% of Republicans and just 15% of Democrats described the economy as good. Now, 35% of Republicans and 41% of Democrats describe the economy positively. There’s been little change in overall growth or unemployment over that time. Read more:
OTHER TOP HEADLINES
***
THE CABINET
WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of its clean-energy agenda, the Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says.
***
BIDEN'S IMMIGRATION PLAN
Intro
Green cards to farm workers, young people who arrived in US as children
Path to citizenship
Raise current per-country caps
Eliminate penalty on returns
Provide support for processing asylum seekers
Boost economic development, tackle corruption in Latin American countries
Expand transnational anti-drug task forces in Central America
Remove 'alien' from federal law
***
POLICY PROGRESS