Dynamic duo: CeCe Winans, Carrie Underwood own ACM Awards

Lambert, who founded pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation, also performed alongside Chris Stapleton for “Maggie's Song," a tribute to Stapleton's dog who died 2019. Dierks Bentley was also memorable onstage, singing U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with The War and Treaty, the extremely talented husband-and-wife duo.

Another couple blazed the stage Sunday: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed, ending with a kiss. Morris later won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones," which topped the country music charts for months last year.

“When I wrote ('The Bones') I was dating my now-husband and it was just a song to him. And I feel sometimes, like, songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me," a teary-eyed Morris said onstage. “And this is just been a hell of a year and hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace."

Other set to perform include Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde.