Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

It remains to be seen who exactly would hear the case, should the court grant Roof a full hearing. All of the judges in the 4th Circuit, which covers South Carolina, have recused themselves; one of their own, Judge Jay Richardson, prosecuted Roof’s case as an assistant U.S. attorney. The panel that heard arguments in May and issued August's ruling was composed of judges from several other appellate circuits.

Along with his request for a full-court hearing, Roof also asked that either U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts designate a panel to consider the rehearing petition or the 4th Circuit's chief judge designate other judges from within that district to make up such a panel.

After his federal trial, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2017 to state murder charges, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.