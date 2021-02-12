Dwayne Johnson has 'surreal' look back in TV's "Young Rock"

Matthew Willig stands tall as the late Andre the Giant, one of the wrestling world figures shown as a commonplace part of Johnson's uncommon childhood and youth marred by setbacks he fought to overcome.

“He really wanted to go there and show the struggle, that it hasn't been a straight line to the top for him,” said Khan. “He's been knocked down a lot and he's had to pivot off what he thought was his dream and find a new dream, a new path. Being able to explore those kinds of moments in a comedy are really important."

Johnson proved “down for it all. It was just about him wanting to portray the people who affected his life in a real way,” she said, adding that what's depicted in the series happened or was inspired by events.

In reflecting on the past, Dwayne Johnson said, he's come to realize the challenges proved the impetus for real growth.

“It became an anchoring factor in my struggle and my determination to, quite frankly, not be a victim when, again, we were evicted (from housing) when I was 13 or 14," he said. As he worked with Khan to find the right approach to the show, “I did know in my heart the most important thing was to be authentic and to be OK with ripping some stories open and ripping some past open.”