Durst's lawyer says prosecutors demonized 'sick, old man'

DeGuerin said prosecutors had failed to prove how, when and where Kathie Durst was killed, though he said circumstantial evidence indicates she's probably dead. Her body's never been found, and no one has been charged with a crime in connection with her disappearance.

Robert Durst said he put his wife on a train bound for Manhattan after a weekend at their lakeside home in Westchester County and never saw or heard from her again. He has admitted he lied about several things he told investigators after reporting her missing.

DeGuerin said there is no credible evidence to support the prosecution theory that Berman had impersonated Kathie Durst the next day to phone the medical school she attended to say she was sick. Prosecutors said the call made it appear Kathie Durst was alive after she was last seen by her husband.

Although Durst is only on trial in Berman's killing, prosecutors were able to present evidence that he killed his wife because it provides the motive for killing Berman, who they said was a key witness. Several of Berman's friends testified that she either told them Durst had admitted killing his wife or that she helped him cover his tracks.

Prosecutors have also been able to introduce evidence from a Galveston, Texas, trial in which Durst was acquitted of murder.