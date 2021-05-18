Durst jurors to get refresher in deaths tied to millionaire

After speaking with nine jurors in his chambers, he dismissed one.

Durst is only on trial in the killing of Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster whom he became friends with in college, but prosecutors are using the disappearance of his wife and the killing of an elderly neighbor in Texas to bolster their case.

He was arrested in New Orleans in 2015 on the eve of the final episode of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” an HBO documentary probing the three cases.

Berman served as Durst's spokeswoman when his wife, Kathie, vanished in New York in 1982 and she helped him cover his tracks, prosecutors said.

Durst has long been suspected of killing his wife, whose body was never found, though he's denied any role in her disappearance.

Prosecutors in Westchester County, New York, said Monday they were reviewing the killing of Kathie Durst as one of several unsolved homicides.

When news broke in the fall of 2000 that the Westchester district attorney had reopened the case, Durst went into hiding in Texas and knocked off Berman before she could tell police she helped him cover up the killing, prosecutors claim.