CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing.
Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million.
José Irizarry, known as the DEA's most corrupt agent, used his final hours of freedom to tell his story, saying he won't go down alone.
Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.
The store was "full of deputies" at the time. “Seriously we just can’t make this up,” begins the sheriff’s office news release.
Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors
Here are today's top stories, plus the weather forecast, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in front of her house in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Iowans who have yet to receive a gold star license to become compliant under federal law to fly domestically will have two more years to do so.
A ring worth $40,000 was found by metal detector enthusiast Joseph Cook. He spent weeks trying to figure out who it belonged to.
Herschel Walker, a football legend in the 1980s favored by Donald Trump, was unable to overcome a bevy of damaging allegations.