Drones strike Ukraine's capital; voters motivated for midterms; 'Halloween Ends' wins box office | Hot off the Wire podcast

Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. The attack Monday comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months.

Stockton, California, is resting easier following the weekend arrest of 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who is suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

A Chinese official says the government plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. That adds to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is committing $1.2 billion to efforts aimed at ending polio worldwide. The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026.

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. over a dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities, an investment vehicle that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis.

A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

With increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court.

In sports, the Yankees stayed alive, the Eagles won again, the Bills picked up a big win in Kansas City, and NASCAR had their first qualifier for the end of the season finale.

Cloned key fobs, high-powered Hellcats and thieves daring police and risking arrest are part of a trend in which vehicles are being stolen from factory lots and dealer showrooms only to be later sold on the street for tens of thousands of dollars less than their worth.

The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds are only the start of the disaster for citrus growers. Citrus is a $6 billion business in Florida, with more than 375,000 acres in the state devoted to oranges, grapefruit, tangerines.

The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments.

“Halloween Ends,” touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget.

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.