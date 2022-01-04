Drivers snowed-in all night as stretch of I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them.
Keep scrolling for photos from the winter weather across the U.S.
Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. At around daybreak on Tuesday, the agency tweeted that “crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials. “An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95,” he tweeted. Read the latest here:
People are also reading…
***
THE FORECAST
***
MORE FROM THE STORMS
***
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Winter weather scenes from across the US
Washington D.C.: School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
WASHINGTON — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches of snow ringed the area around Washington.
The heavy snowfall, coupled with closings caused by the surge in coronavirus cases, forced much of Washington to shut down. Four of the Smithsonian museums had already closed in late December due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and the National Zoo announced Monday that it would close for the day because of the snow. Scenes from the region:
Virginia: Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists have been stuck in the snow for more than 15 hours along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a standstill along the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water. Scenes from Virginia and North Carolina:
The Northwest: Heavy snow closes roads in WA, OR, shuts off power
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in Oregon on Monday and shut Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed Interstate 90 over the Cascade Mountains in Washington. Scenes from the region:
The rest of the US
Scenes from other parts of the country: