Drivers snowed-in all night as stretch of I-95 shuts down in Virginia

  • Updated
RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them.

Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. At around daybreak on Tuesday, the agency tweeted that “crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them.”

Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials. “An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95,” he tweeted. Read the latest here:

Measurable snow fell a span of nearly 1,200 miles, from the deep South to Nantucket. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details on how long to expect that to stick around and if any more is on the horizon.

