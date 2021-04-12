Driver slowed or stopped before crash killed 13 migrants

The Expedition is built to hold eight people safely, but smugglers are known to pack people into vehicles in extremely unsafe conditions to maximize their profits. Seats in the SUV had been removed except for those for the driver and front passenger.

A 1997 Ford Expedition can carry a maximum payload of 2,000 pounds. If it had 25 people inside, that would easily exceed the payload limit, taxing the brakes and making it tougher to steer the vehicle, Frank Borris, former head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation, said in a recent interview.

Border Patrol surveillance video showed the Expedition and a Chevrolet Suburban drive through an opening in nearby border wall shortly before the crash. The Suburban carried 19 people and caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody.

The wall was made of steel bollards that were built before former President Donald Trump blanketed much of the border with taller barriers that go deeper into the ground. Photos show a panel of eight steel poles was lifted out and left on the ground in the desert next to an old tire and other debris.