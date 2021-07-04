Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed condo

“We’re expecting primarily tropical storm force gusts," Molleda said, referring to gusts above 40 miles per hour (64 kph).

The detonation will aim to bring the remaining portion of the building straight down and toward the street side, away from the existing pile of debris, Jadallah said. Search-and-rescue efforts should resume between 15 and 60 minutes after the structure is brought down, he said.

The method of demolition is called “energetic felling,” which uses small detonation devices and relies on the force of gravity. Levine Cava said that brings the building down in place, containing the collapse to the immediate surroundings.

No one will be allowed in the buildings to the immediate north and south of the collapsed structure. Levine Cava advised other residents nearby to stay indoors during the demolition and close windows, doors and any other openings that could allow dust in.

Several officials acknowledged that the tragedy is continuing to unfold during the July 4th holiday.

“This is not an Independence Day like any we have ever experienced before,” said Levine Cava.