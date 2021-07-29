 Skip to main content
Dressel wins 1st individual gold; Biden's latest vaccine push; Bob Odenkirk stable after collapse
alert

Dressel wins 1st individual gold; Biden's latest vaccine push; Bob Odenkirk stable after collapse

Parts of Alaska are under tsunami warnings after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey. CNN's Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Thursday, July 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: U.S. swimming star Caeleb Dressel soaks up his first individual gold medal in Tokyo; President Biden to announce new vaccination rules for federal workers; and "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapsing on set.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 

Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel climbed atop the lane rope, a look of wonder in his eyes. He gazed all around the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, eager to soak up every last moment of something he’s never done before.

Win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

The most dominant swimmer of the post-Michael Phelps era filled in the last hole on his resume, winning a gold all by himself with two furious laps of the pool Thursday.

***

Biden

President Joe Biden holds a mask as he responds to a question as he arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. 

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions.

An individual familiar with the president's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that had yet to be announced publicly, emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired.

The new policy amounts to a recognition by the Biden administration that the government — the nation’s biggest employer — must do more to boost sluggish vaccination rates, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound, driven largely by the spread of the more infectious delta variant.

***

People Bob Odenkirk

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. 

Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had a “heart related incident” when he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set, and his condition is stable as he recovers at a hospital, his representatives said Wednesday.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the statement said.

Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the “Breaking Bad” spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Men

Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+14
Today in history: July 29

Today in history: July 29

In 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, and more events that …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

