Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” said the woman, who allowed her face to appear on Zoom. “I would have done anything for him."

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they suffered sexual abuse unless they choose to come forward publicly.

The woman said she and Bell exchanged explicit photos online and that he engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions, including at the concert venue in Cleveland and at a hotel. She also called Bell a “pedophile” and a “coward.”

Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, disputed those claims on Monday. He said there were no explicit photos or sexual contact between Bell and the victim and the inappropriate conduct that did occur were reflected in the charges Bell pleaded to last month. Friedman did not detail the inappropriate conduct Bell was acknowledging.

Friedman said the victim attended nine of Bell's concerts after the one in Cleveland. The woman responded by holding up three fingers.

“There is already a greater penalty paid by Mr. Bell that others would not face because of his position,” Friedman said.