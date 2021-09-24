Draft of Arizona GOP's vote review finds wider Biden win

PHOENIX (AP) — A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.

The final report is scheduled to be released today, the result of a months-long partisan review funded in part by taxpayers. The draft document began to circulate Thursday night showing the results of the review's chaotic hand count of all 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. The tally in the draft document showed a net gain of 360 votes for Biden over the official results.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s office provided the draft to The Associated Press. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said in a text message the document was “a leaked draft from three days ago,” but did not dispute its authenticity. She would not say if the vote tally in the draft had changed over the course of the week, saying she had signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Whatever the final count cited in the report, it has no bearing on the official, certified reports in Maricopa County or Arizona. Two previous election audits conducted by nonpartisan professionals according to industry standards also found that Biden won both.