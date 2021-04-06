Dr. Amy Acton roils US Senate race by saying she won't run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director whose entry into the U.S. Senate race in Ohio had been highly anticipated, said Tuesday she will not run, after all.

Acton, a Democrat, would have brought limited political experience to the race but strong name recognition gained from appearing alongside Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on widely watched virus briefings last year that aired daily online and on television.

Acton, 55, did not address the reasons behind her decision in a statement. Rather, she used it to urge Ohioans to play a role in the shape of the state's and nation’s future, noting that “much has been exposed and revealed” by the coronavirus pandemic the public health expert helped fight.

“Yet as we cautiously re-emerge this spring, we dare to hope that a new way is possible. The opportunity for repairing and reimagining is at hand: a rebirth for ourselves, our relationships, and for the institutions of our civil society," Acton's statement read. "What happens next isn’t the sole province of our elected officials. It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all.”