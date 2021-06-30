Dozens of deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

The death of a worker at an Oregon plant nursery last weekend was heat related, employee safety agency Oregon OSHA said Tuesday.

The man was from Guatemala and had apparently arrived in the United States only a few months ago, said Andres Pablo Lucas, owner of Brother Farm Labor Contractor that sent the man and other workers to the nursery.

The man, whose name was not released, died amid sweltering temperatures Saturday at Ernst Nursery and Farms, a wholesale supplier in St. Paul, 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the capital of Salem.

Speaking in Spanish, Pablo Lucas said that when workers gathered shortly after noon Saturday, they noticed someone was missing. They began searching and found his body. Pablo Lucas said he didn’t remember the man’s name.

The laborers often have the option to start working around sunrise when it is cooler and can stop around midday, but some want to stay regardless of the heat, Pablo Lucas said.

“The people want to work, to fight to succeed,” he said. “For that reason, they stay.”

The United Farm Workers urged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to issue emergency heat standards protecting all farm and other outdoor workers in the state with a strong agricultural sector.