Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie IN lockdown

Director Doug Liman was on a call with screenwriter Steven Knight and producer PJ van Sandwijk in July when they started wondering what it would be like to make a movie about the current moment IN the current moment.

Liman makes films about characters in extraordinary situations: An assassin with amnesia (“The Bourne Identity”), a military officer caught in a time loop (“Edge of Tomorrow”), an unhappy married couple who are also secret killers (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”). The lockdowns, the economic stress and the isolation of quarantining, he thought, could be the perfect backdrop for one of his films.

And in four months, in the middle of a pandemic and widespread shutdowns, he and his team wrote, shot and edited a glossy Harrods heist movie in London with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The result, “ Locked Down,” comes to HBO Max Thursday.

“For the next 50 years, people are going to be making movies about what we’re all going through,” he said.

He wanted to be the first and to use the chaos of the moment to capture something true. Besides, he’s a filmmaker who thrives on the impossible. His next film is literally taking him to space with Tom Cruise.