DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue NYC over price caps

Three of the nation's largest food delivery companies are suing New York City over a limit on fees it put in place during the pandemic to protect restaurants devastated by the forced closure of their dining rooms.

The city has continued to extend those caps even as vaccinations allow more indoor dining, costing the companies millions of dollars over the summer, according to the lawsuit.

In the suit filed late Thursday the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats call the fee caps government overreach. The companies say they were “instrumental in keeping restaurants afloat and food industry workers employed” after investing millions of dollars in relief for those businesses.

They are filing for an injunction that would prevent the city from enforcing potentially permanent fee caps adopted in August. The companies are seeking unspecified monetary damages as well at a jury trial.

The delivery platforms that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic are increasingly clashing with local governments who say restaurants and consumers are getting hit with exorbitant fees and high costs.