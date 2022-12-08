 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida Lawmaker Fraud

FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses.

Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent a resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner saying he needs to focus on his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.

“Now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district,” said Harding, who represented a two-county area in the north-central portion of the state that includes Ocala.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Renner said in a statement that he understands and respects the decision. Republicans hold substantial majorities in both houses of the Florida Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to call a special election to replace Harding.

People are also reading…

Harding is accused of illegally obtaining or trying to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

On Wednesday, he issued a statement saying, “I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arrest: Reinbeck homicide, December 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News