Donors race to aid India during COVID-19 surge

“We were kind of transitioning into more of a rehabilitation phase, without realizing that there was going to be a ferocious second wave in India,” says Nishant Pandey, the foundation’s chief executive.

Those efforts have been postponed, and the foundation has switched back to providing direct relief, primarily through the supply of oxygen equipment. The foundation has placed orders for 7,500 oxygen concentrators and is working on supplying hospitals with oxygen generators as well as liquid oxygen. The nonprofit also plans to support the mobilization of “portable hospitals” to create 2,500 additional beds at medical centers throughout the country.

Those efforts were made possible by the speed at which the foundation’s donors — about 70 percent of whom are of Indian descent — responded to the nonprofit’s pitch: “Every day counts. Now more than ever.”

During the first 10 days of the fundraising effort, Pandey says the foundation has received commitments totaling $20 million.

“We are very encouraged by the response from our donors,” Pandey says. “But the need is much greater. We obviously need more funds.”

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Alex Daniels is a senior reporter at the Chronicle. Email: alex.daniels@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content.

