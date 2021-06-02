Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC

The university's failure to offer Hannah-Jones tenure has prompted outcry by dozens of members of the journalism school's faculty, who have demanded an explanation. Her lawyers argue the move is part of a conservative backlash against scholars telling the truth about the history of racism in the U.S.

Hussman, 74, said that instead of sending one lengthy email, he sent separate emails, based on arguments from other historians, challenging assertions by Hannah-Jones that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery, that the fight for freedom and equality for Blacks was fought by Blacks alone, and about reparations. The news website The Assembly first obtained the emails and reported on their content.

Hussman said he showed his emails to one trustee, who suggested he show them to the other board members, but he said he decided to go no further. He declined to say which trustee he reached out to.

“I don't think that's my role as a donor. It would be perceived as lobbying the board to not hire,” he said. “I've made it known to one of the trustees; if they want to share it with others, they can. If they don't want to share it with others, that's their discretion.”