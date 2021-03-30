Donations for Asian American groups surge after killings

A spike in donations often follows a high-profile event, like the Atlanta killings, that captures national attention. What remains to be seen is whether it will continue.

For Red Canary Song, an advocacy group made up of Asian and Asian American sex workers, contributions have already started to drop off, said Yin Q., an organizer with the group.

“Typically, emergency-response donors are not sustainable donors,” said Choimorrow, of the Women’s Forum. “They’re generous in the moment and then move on.”

“Our challenge, not only in fundraising but across our programmatic work, is to keep interest in our cause high,” she added. “This is the first time Asian American and Pacific Islander women are being heard, and we don’t want to relinquish that megaphone.”

Sustainability in donations is particularly important for these groups because they serve an array of diverse communities, which, advocates stress, don't receive much philanthropic funding.