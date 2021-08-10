Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, One America News for 'barrage of lies'

"What mattered was feeding the audience the alternate reality OAN had helped create and its audience now expected — even if it was spreading false information," Dominion said in its 213- complaint in the District of Columbia District Court. "And the race to the bottom began in earnest, dragging Dominion down with it."

Specifically in regard to OAN, Dominion pointed to a film by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell that promoted election conspiracy theories about the voting tech company.

Dominion asked for at least $1.6 billion in each of its lawsuits against OAN and Newsmax. Poulos said that the "barrage of lies" promoted about the company has caused "severe damage to our company, customers, and employees."

In a statement, Newsmax said that it had not yet reviewed the lawsuit filed against it, but that "in its coverage of the 2020 Presidential elections, Newsmax simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress."

"Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press," Newsmax added.

Charles Herring, president of OAN, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.