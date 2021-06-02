Dollar stores are starting to offer fresh food after years of criticism

Dollar store chains are starting to offer fresh groceries at some stores after years of criticism that they don't provide enough healthy food options for their customers.
Family Dollar has started selling apples, oranges, onions, potatoes, and other fruit and vegetables, and frozen poultry, pork and beef at approximately 100 of its more than 7,000 stores, a company spokesperson said last week.
Dollar General offers produce at more than 1,300 locations, and the chain said last week that it plans to add produce departments to 1,000 additional stores in 2021. It said it sees an opportunity to put them in 10,000 stores in the future.
Dollar General has more than 17,000 stores.
Dollar stores have faced growing scrutiny from local lawmakers and advocacy groups who say the companies contribute to supermarket closures, deter new grocers from opening, and fail to offer a similar healthy food options for customers that can be found at grocery stores. A handful of cities, including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Birmingham and New Orleans, have passed measures restricting dollar stores' growth for such reasons.
Chains have good reason to introduce perishable food: there's demand for it. Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, and Dollar General have said they are adding more fresh items to their stores to draw customers in low-income areas where there are limited or no other options to buy fresh groceries.
Adding produce to stores in rural and urban food deserts can "drive a tremendous amount of traffic," Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in 2018.
Produce hasn't been widespread at these stores in the past because they have business models that rely on keeping down expenses and limiting "shrink" — merchandise lost due to spoilage or other errors. Selling produce is more labor-intensive than stocking stores with shelf-stable foods that don't go bad.
Produce is "so hard to execute," said Scott Mushkin, a retail analyst at R5 Capital, an industry research firm.
The new offerings may not be enough to satisfy critics of the chains. Barry Popkin, a professor of nutrition at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health who has researched food options at dollar stores and other retailers, said dollar store chains "have been impervious to pushes about their health effects" and the nutritional value of the foods they offer.
Popkin noted that only a small percentage of Dollar General and Family Dollar stores are selling fresh food and the assortment of items they are offering is narrow — no asparagus or spinach, for example.
"You can't get much healthy in the dollar stores" that don't offer fresh produce, he said, which is not the case at Walmart, Kroger and other grocery stores.
Family Dollar did not respond to request for comment on its food options. Dollar General said in an emailed statement that at each of its stores, "customers can find the components of a healthy meal," such as proteins, grains, dairy, and frozen and canned vegetables.
This is how much the US minimum wage was worth the year you were born
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.