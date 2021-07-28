DOJ won't defend Brooks in lawsuit over Capitol violence

Brooks, now a candidate for U.S. Senate, has come under fire for telling the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol riot that, “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks has maintained his words were intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle.

“Anyone with a brain larger than a pea knew that I was not advocating violence,” Brooks told The Associated Press earlier this year.

According to court filings, Brooks had argued that his appearance at the rally was within the scope of his office or employment because it was about the upcoming certification vote. He also noted that his constituents overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2020 election.

Federal law known as the Westfall Act authorizes the Justice Department to determine whether an employee was acting within the scope of their office or employment in an incident that is subject to a lawsuit claim. If the Justice Department certifies that the employee was doing so, the employee is dismissed and the action proceeds against the United States.

In rejecting Brooks’ request for certification, the Justice Department wrote, “it appears that the fundamental purpose of the rally was to advance the electoral success of a presidential candidate.”

