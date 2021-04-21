DOJ to announce probe into policing practices in Minneapolis, source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd's death, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

The Justice Department is already investigating whether the officers involved in Floyd's death violated Floyd's civil rights. The investigation announced Wednesday is known as a "pattern or practice" and will be a more sweeping probe of the entire department and may result in major changes to policing there, the official said. The official had direct knowledge of the matter but was not authorized to speak publicly about the upcoming announcement, planned for Wednesday morning.