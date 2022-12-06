DOJ subpoenas election officials; officers honored for defending Capitol; Stax Records co-founder dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

» Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congressional Gold Medals on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

» Jim Stewart, the white Tennessee farm boy and fiddle player who co-founded the influential Stax Records with his sister in a Black, inner-city Memphis neighborhood and helped build the soulful “Memphis sound,” has died at age 92.

