DOJ reviewing documents at Biden center; House adopts rules package; Georgia wins national title | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute.

» Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms.

» The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future.

» Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut.

» Canada has finalized an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp. and the United States government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets.

» Republicans voted for a rules package Monday that will affect floor proceedings and dictate their priorities in the 118th Congress.

» In sports, the Georgia routed TCU in college football's national title game, Damar Hamlin left the University of Cincinnati hospital, the Bucks rallied to beat the Knicks, and Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson got his first NHL shutout this season.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery.

» The Biden administration says Iran’s sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be “contributing to widespread war crimes.”

» California weather has calmed but the lull is expected to be brief. More Pacific storms are lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths.

» The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.

» The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise.

» A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from U.S. safety regulators.

» The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.

» The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who's devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family.

» NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says it's time for Sweden to join the military alliance because it has done what's necessary to secure Turkey's approval for membership.

» Health gadgets for the home are among the highlights of CES 2023 in Las Vegas.