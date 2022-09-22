DOJ can resume review of Mar-a-Lago docs; Virginia Thomas agrees to 1/6 interview; Judge stuck at 60

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to make his first courtroom appearance and begin testifying in a trial in Connecticut over how much in damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. Jones is expected to take the stand in Waterbury on Thursday, as part of a lawsuit by an FBI agent who responded to the school and the families of eight children and adults who died. A total of 20 first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school in 2012. Victims' relatives have given emotional testimony during the trial's first six days about being traumatized by people calling the shooting fake.