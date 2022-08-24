Does remote work benefit both employers and employees? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 52: Although the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, most people agree that remote work — at least for some employees — is here to stay. Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how we do our jobs, along with some of the long-term consequences.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
Statistics on remote workers that will surprise you, by Apollo Technical
Study finds productivity not deterred by shift to remote work, by Roy Maurer, SHRM
The rise of the worker productivity score, by Jodi Kantor and Arya Sundaram, New York Times
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
