Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect

Authorities released few new details Wednesday, but court documents and interviews with people who know Ulrich paint a picture of a man who appeared volatile, had a problem with abusing painkillers, and was confrontational with medical care workers who treated him in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Police Chief Pat Budke said Tuesday that Ulrich has a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area. Requests to talk with Budke about what steps were taken to protect the clinic were not returned Wednesday.

Rich Stanek, a former Hennepin County sheriff who now runs a public safety consulting firm, said although Ulrich was well-known to law enforcement, it’s not clear what more police could have done.

“When their deputies responded to calls with him, they were probably already on guard,” Stanek said. “But tracking him day to day? Not so much. The courts are going to have to figure out what happened. When he got arrested, if he suffered from mental illness, did they just make a referral and let it go?”

Stanek said another issue is what the clinic did to protect its employees and patients: “There’s no question the clinic had an obligation to protect, especially if there were recent threats.”