Doctor who backed Trump's health boasts dies at age 73

The revelation came after what Bornstein decried as a 2017 “raid” of his medical office in which three men, including the president's longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, showed up to collect the president’s medical records days after Bornstein told The New York Times that Trump took a hair growth medication.

The visit left him feeling “raped, frightened and sad,” Bornstein told NBC, adding he hadn't been given a form authorizing him to release Trump’s records.

Harold Nelson Bornstein was born in New York in 1947 to Maida and Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

Harold Bornstein went into practice with his father, who treated Trump until 1980 from his office on East 78th Street.

He also served for more than four decades on the staff of Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

“The only thing I wanted to do in my life is practice with my father, which I managed to do for 35 years," the younger Bornstein once told CNN.

The death notice described Bornstein as a “force of nature who brought joy to his family.” He often “spent nights under a lamp reading and annotating Italian language literature.”

He's survived by his wife, Melissa, and five children, according to the notice.