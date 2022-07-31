Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for second day in a row

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.
In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.
Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus on this past Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.
Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid to experience a rebound case of the virus. The fact that a rebound rather than a reinfection possibly occurred is a positive sign for Biden's health once he's clear of the disease.
“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University's school of public health.
Explainer: Biden gets COVID-19
How's Biden doing?
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Biden is reporting a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, according to a memo from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s doctor. Biden felt tired Wednesday evening and didn’t sleep well, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at a press briefing. Biden tweeted Thursday: “Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”
Evan Vucci
What kind of test did he use?
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, July 20, 2022, in Washington.
Biden is routinely screened for coronavirus. His infection was detected first with an antigen test, the same type that many Americans use at home. It was then confirmed with a PCR test, the president's doctor said. The president’s last previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.
Patrick Semansky
Is Biden vaccinated?
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington.
Yes. The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. Biden got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30.
Adam Schultz
Is he getting treatment?
White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington.
Biden is taking Paxlovid, which was authorized in the U.S. late last year. In older people and other high-risk patients, the drug was shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. The pills work best if taken within five days of the start of symptoms. The president’s doctor said Biden's vaccination status and early treatment with Paxlovid should keep him out of danger. Biden has temporarily stopped taking a blood thinner and a cholesterol drug as recommended for patients on Paxlovid.
Evan Vucci
What does he do now?
The memo from the Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O'Connor to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, photographed Thursday, July 21, 2022, announcing that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.
Biden will work in isolation for at least five days and until he tests negative, the White House said. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work. The White House said it will provide a daily update on the president’s status.
At age 79, Biden is in a high-risk group for severe illness. About 8 in 10 COVID-19 deaths occur in people over age 65, with risk increasing with age. Also among the most vulnerable are those with other health issues such as diabetes and heart conditions.
Jon Elswick
Did Biden get the BA.5 variant?
White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington.
It’s unclear which variant Biden has contracted, though a sample has been sent for genetic sequencing to determine that. The dominant virus variant in the U.S. is the omicron mutant BA.5 , which is also prominent worldwide. The variant accounted for three-quarters of new infections reported in the U.S. last week. It’s also been gaining ground globally, making up more than half of sequenced omicron cases. Experts say BA.5 is one of the most transmissible variants yet but they haven’t seen an increase in severity compared with previous omicron variants.
Evan Vucci
Where did he catch it?
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks about President Joe Biden's positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington.
That's unclear. Symptoms can start two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus. Biden has kept a busy travel schedule lately. During his recent Middle East trip, the president was seen fist-bumping, handshaking and even occasionally hugging. He returned to Washington late Saturday and kept a low profile for the next three days, leaving briefly to attend church and for a Tuesday appearance outside the White House with Ukraine's first lady. He traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday to announce modest new steps to combat climate change.
Evan Vucci
What about Jill Biden?
First lady Jill Biden speaks about President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19, as she arrives to visit Schulze Academy, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Detroit.
The first lady said Thursday that she tested negative earlier in the day. She will follow CDC guidance on masking and distancing during scheduled visits to Michigan and Georgia on Thursday, said Michael LaRosa, her spokesperson.
Carlos Osorio
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!