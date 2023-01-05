DNA of man charged in killings of 4 University of Idaho students found at crime scene, police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

The affidavit written by Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne was made public just minutes before a court hearing began for the man accused in the Nov. 13 deaths, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger arrived in Idaho late Wednesday on a law enforcement jet and was handed over to local authorities after his arrest in the case last week in Pennsylvania.

Court documents also revealed a woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door.

The unidentified housemate, who wasn't harmed in the attack, told authorities she opened her second-floor door at around 4 a.m. after hearing the crying and then stood in “frozen shock” as the man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her, the police investigator said. She then went back into her room and locked the door.

Cellphone data shows that Kohberger visited the area near the home where they lived and the attack occurred about a dozen times since June, authorities allege in the court documents.

Those apparent visits that Bryan Kohberber made to the victims’ neighborhood all occurred late in the evening or early morning hours, Moscow, Idaho, police Cpl. Brett Payne said an affidavit.

Investigators also obtained location data from the night of the killings showing that Kohberger’s phone was near his home in Pullman, Washington, until about 2:42 a.m. Five minutes later, the phone started using cellular resources located southeast of the home, which would be consistent with Kohberger traveling south, the affidavit states.

There was no other location data available from the phone until 4:48 a.m., suggesting Kohberger may have turned his phone off during the attack, the affidavit said.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the closely watched case that has grabbed the nation's attention and rocked the small college town on the Idaho-Washington border.

His attorney in Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested, has said he is eager to be exonerated.

