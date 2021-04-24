DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial

“DMX was the ghetto-est person that ever existed,” Styles P said. “What he means to us is indescribable. ... He celebrated us and pushed us. He was one of the most incredible individuals, because from the beginning of his career to the end, he accomplished something no one has ever accomplished. He was in pain the whole way. Whenever you (saw) him, that man was in pain, but he was built out of love. He was a beast with the rhymes.”

Jadakiss said DMX was the “happiest he ever been in life” during the last couple years.

Before the service, a massive black big-wheel truck with the words “LONG LIVE DMX" on a side of the vehicle carried DMX's shiny red casket for more than 15 miles from Yonkers, New York — where the rapper grew up — to the Barclays Center. A plethora of motorcycles trailed the truck during the procession before arriving at the arena, where thousands of people crowded the streets.

Thousands of motorcycle riders surrounded the monster truck, revving up their engines. Others gathered at the arena while some of DMX's biggest songs from “Where The Hood At” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” blared from the crowd's speakers.