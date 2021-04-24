DMX being mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

“I tell myself he was put here for that,” she continued. “We all have a job to do, and he did his job.”

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

Programs with images of DMX were handed out to service attendees. The four-page book had different images of the rapper including one with his arms folded with wings and another photo of him standing on stage during a performance.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”