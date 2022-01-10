 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia; remembering Bob Saget; NFL playoff matchups set

Today is Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Winter is finally here and brought back cold Arctic air, below zero wind chills, and lake effect snow. Some locations have not felt cold like this since the start of the pandemic, and CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Australia Open Djokovic

Fans of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic react to news of his overturned ruling outside Federal Court ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. 

Australian judge says Djokovic can stay but saga not over

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but the drama might not be finished, with the government threatening to cancel his visa a second time and deport him.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was revoked after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.

The judge ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before that decision was made and ordered the government to release him within 30 minutes from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights. 

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Obit Bob Saget

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. 

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.

APTOPIX Chargers Raiders Football

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates while running off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

NFL playoff lookahead: Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Raiders qualify with OT thriller

This NFL postseason will feature seven teams who missed the playoffs last season: Arizona, Cincinnati, Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, San Francisco and the Las Vegas Raiders, who clinched their berth in the regular season's final game. It wound up a 35-32 overtime thriller over the Chargers when a tie would've put both in. Keep scrolling for a Week 18 recap and a playoff lookahead.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Jan. 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of multiple people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Weather

A street actress wearing 18th century styled clothes, walks in snowfall in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 10

Today in history: Jan. 10

In 2002, Marines began flying hundreds of al-Qaida prisoners in Afghanistan to a U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and more events that happe…

Today in sports history: Jan. 10

Today in sports history: Jan. 10

In 1982, Joe Montana connects with Dwight Clark for an iconic game-winning touchdown throw as the San Francisco 49ers edge the Dallas Cowboys …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

