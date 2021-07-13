Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

5: First-time nominations for cast members of “Hamilton.” There are few things "Hamilton" hasn’t done, few awards it hasn’t won, but the Broadway show’s television version on Disney+ brought the first career Emmy nods to Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo and Daveed Diggs.

4: Men from “Ted Lasso” nominated in the same category. Goldstein, Mohammed, Swift and Brendan Hunt make up half the nominees for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

3: Actors nominated for two different shows. Jean Smart is up for best actress in a comedy series for “Hacks” and best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Mare of Easttown.” Aidy Bryant was nominated for best actress in a comedy for “Shrill” and best supporting actress in a comedy for “Saturday Night Live.” Her “SNL” castmate Kenan Thompson was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy for that show and best actor in a comedy for “Kenan.”

2: Nominees for best variety sketch series. The category will be a game of one-on-one between “Saturday Night Live” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” in a year of slim sketch pickings. The relatively new category had just three nominees last year, but has included either five or six in every year since 2015.