Dispute over powers could spark Idaho government shutdown

Bedke said he was aware of the concerns.

“They've raised the issue; we're looking into it," Bedke said. "Where were they in 2003 and 2009 when the exact same verbiage happened?”

The Legislature operated under similar legislation those two years when the session for various reasons extended into early May. But there were no legal challenges at the time.

The Legislature did add emergency language this year to a number of bills to have them take effect when signed by the governor. That includes an appropriation bill for the Legislature as well as $4 million for the Legislative Legal Defense Fund — money used at the discretion of leaders in the House and Senate for legal fees involving outside opinions and to pay attorney fees in court cases.

Jones said the main problem with the current Legislature is that the Idaho Constitution is set up to have a part-time Legislature that operates from January to March.

“This Legislature does not seem to give a whit about the Idaho Constitution or the fact that they have to act within its limitations,” Jones said.

