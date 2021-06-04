Dispute over Flint bone scan device heats up in water cases

In a recent court filing, attorneys Paul Napoli and Corey Stern defended the device and attached affidavits from experts.

“There is no risk to patients from the use of the device and no lead shielding is required while administering the exam,” said Yuwonia Speights-Beaugard, director of radiology services at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, who has visited the site where scans are performed.

Thousands of Flint residents have signed up for a portion of a $641 million lawsuit settlement, mostly paid by the state of Michigan, for lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 and a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

The settlement has received preliminary approval by a federal judge but much work remains, including a fairness hearing in July.

Cuker has complained that only Napoli clients have had access to the bone scan device.

Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, a Flint pediatrician who has objected to the device, said there is no evidence that anyone has been harmed, but he considers the use unethical. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, credited with helping expose the Flint water crisis, also opposes use of the scanner.

Bone scan results are not required to make a claim in the Flint settlement, but residents “could voluntarily undergo that process based upon the advice of their lawyers,” said Lynsey Mukomel, spokeswoman for the Michigan attorney general.

